Ronald "Ronny" W. Cross

1951 — 2021

KENOSHA — Ronald W. Cross passed away peacefully at home on December 17, 2021 with his sister by his side.

Ronny was born February 20, 1951 to the late William and Violet (Craig) Cross. He attended schools in Kenosha. Ronny was one of the first clients of the Kenosha Achievement Center and worked there for over 25 years until his retirement in 1998. He specialized in making the boards for elevators and assembling parts for American Motors and Chrysler. Ronny was very proud of his paycheck every week and loved to save his money.

Ronny was active in bowling, softball, and track and field in the Special Olympics and was chosen to represent the State of Wisconsin at the International Special Olympics in 1987 held at the Notre Dame Campus in South Bend, IN. He won a silver medal in softball and a bronze medal in bowling and track and field.

Ronny loved fishing, golfing, watching war movies, Garfield cartoons, and Elvis Presley. He had a knack for maps and statistics and was able to show people anything they wanted to find on a map or correct anyone who had the wrong stats from a game that happened years ago.

Ronny is survived by his brother, Fred (Clare) Cross of Franksville; brother Jerald Schlosser of Kenosha; sister Carol Spitzer of Kenosha; brother-in-law Wayne Smith of Estero, FL; special niece Stacy (Chad) Riley, and many more nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Bucher and Donna Smith, and brother William G. Cross as well as his godparents, Joe and Mary Covelli.

Anyone who ever met Ronny could not help but love him. He had a beautiful, gentle heart and was the epitome of kindness. His presence on Earth was a wonderful blessing and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 Noon on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Proko Funeral Home, with services commencing at 12:00 Noon. Interment will immediately follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

