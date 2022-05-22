Nov. 17, 1952—March 2, 2019

Ronald Steven Colson was born in Milwaukee, WI on November 17, 1952. Steve passed away from a heart attack on March 2, 2019 while visiting Medford, OR.

Steve spent most of his childhood growing up in Kenosha, WI. Steve graduated from Tremper High School where he lettered in many sports. Steve was an exceptional wrestler. Steve graduated from the University of WI-Parkside with a degree in Sociology.

Steve enjoyed playing chess and billiards. He especially liked shooting pool with his good friend, Don Anderson. Steve enjoyed travel and living in various places though out the Unites States. He was very fond of his time spent in Sarasota, FL, Savannah, GA and NOLA. Siblings and their families loved visiting Steve in these warmer climate cities. These visits are treasured life long memories of his nieces and nephews.

He often returned “home” to Kenosha, where he was drawn to Lake Michigan and familiar faces. Steve’s laughter and love will be sadly missed by his mother, Lois Glines; sister Karen (Keith) Lewis; brother Brad (Debbie) Colson; and sister Faith (David) Power; he is also survived by two nephews; and six nieces; five grand-nieces; and one grand-nephew. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Ronald M. Colson and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Steve was especially fond of his Grandma Brend.

Services will be private. Donations in Steve’s memory can be made to the Salvation Army.