June 17, 1949—Nov. 7, 2022

Ronald Streich, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by family.

Born on June 17, 1949 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Donald and Muriel (Wienke) Streich.

On May 15, 1971, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Budzinski in Kenosha. Their union was blessed with 48 years of marriage before Kathleen’s passing in 2019.

From 1968-1973, Ronald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Reserves. He spent many years working as a machinist for Chrysler until his retirement.

He loved camping, going to the casino, racing at Wilmot Speedway, attending Nascar races with his daughter, and spending time with his wife, daughter and grandson.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kristina Streich; his grandson, Preston Thomas and his brother, Jerry (Carol) Streich.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Michael in infancy; his brothers, Donald and David; his sister, Pam, and his dog, Molly.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Inurnment with full military honors will be held privately in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial services honoring Ronald’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be greatly appreciated.

