RACINE—Ronald T. Snell, 58, passed away at Ascension All-Saints Medical Center on April 1, 2022.

A Celebration luncheon will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 12:00 noon—4:00 p.m. at Rat Race Lounge, 8735 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Ronald’s name.