 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald T. Snell

  • 0
Ronald T. Snell

Aug. 12, 1963—April 1, 2022

RACINE—Ronald T. Snell, 58, passed away at Ascension All-Saints Medical Center on April 1, 2022. He was born August 12, 1963, to Carl and Janet (Pecha) Snell. Ron grew up in Kenosha and was educated in Kenosha County schools. He worked his whole life as a carpenter. Ron was an avid music lover and played multiple musical instruments.

Ron is survived by his father, Carl; siblings: Ray, Richard, and Cindy; nieces and nephews: Ryan, Sara, Kyle, Jacob, Jaelyn, and Steven; and great-nephew, Gage.

Ron is preceded in death by his mother, Janet.

A Celebration luncheon will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 12:00 noon—4:00 p.m. at Rat Race Lounge, 8735 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Ronald’s name.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways engaging with a community can help tackle stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert