Aug. 12, 1963—April 1, 2022

RACINE—Ronald T. Snell, 58, passed away at Ascension All-Saints Medical Center on April 1, 2022. He was born August 12, 1963, to Carl and Janet (Pecha) Snell. Ron grew up in Kenosha and was educated in Kenosha County schools. He worked his whole life as a carpenter. Ron was an avid music lover and played multiple musical instruments.

Ron is survived by his father, Carl; siblings: Ray, Richard, and Cindy; nieces and nephews: Ryan, Sara, Kyle, Jacob, Jaelyn, and Steven; and great-nephew, Gage.

Ron is preceded in death by his mother, Janet.

A Celebration luncheon will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 12:00 noon—4:00 p.m. at Rat Race Lounge, 8735 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Ronald’s name.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500