Roni "Veronica" Tredup

May 15, 1958 - March 21, 2023

Roni "Veronica" Tredup, age 64, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 after losing her battle with cancer. She was born May 15, 1958 in Kenosha, the youngest child of Gordon and Helen (Garland) Lovelace. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Tremper in 1976.

In 1974, she met Jim "Bucky" Tredup and they became immediate best friends. The high school sweethearts dated four years before marrying October 28, 1978. After 10 months of marriage, they moved into Bucky's grandparents' home where they still reside today.

Roni worked at Gateway Technical College until joining the Tredup family business, Accurate Printing, as a Desktop Publisher and Office Manager. The flexibility of her job allowed her to volunteer extensively with her kids' activities. She volunteered at Roosevelt Elementary Library, Market Day and was proud to chaperone every field trip.

Roni and Bucky were honored for their contributions at Roosevelt and KUSD. She also supported Boy Scouts and softball as the kids grew, as well as taught CCD for ten years. She was actively involved in the North Shore Club of Printing House Craftsman, servicing as Bulletin Editor for several years. The club was a special group and she valued the friendships made.

On her 40th Birthday, she received the best gift ever, buying their Northwoods cottage on O'Day Lake. This was her happy place and she loved nothing more than spending time in "heaven".

Roni loved words and was a crossword puzzle and Wheel of Fortune guru. She loved books and was proud of her library, especially her Stephen King collection. She also loved getting her fingernails dirty in the garden. A generous gardener, she shared her bounty with family, friends and neighbors. She loved classic rock and attending concerts, seeing her favorite, Steve Miller Band, more times than she could count. She enjoyed playing cribbage at the Danish Brotherhood. She lived a simple life and had so much joy just being with her family.

She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband and soulmate Jim; her perfectly amazing daughter, Jamie McGuire; her terrific son-in-law, Mike; and the love of Roni's life, her granddaughter, Riley. Also surviving her are her siblings: Helen (Ralph) Zaruk, Chuck (Robin) Lovelace, Steve (Ter) Lovelace; Jim's family: Sue (Paul) Nighbor, Jeanne (Don Williams) Tredup, Jeff Tredup; and many and much-loved nephews and nieces.

She will also be loved and remembered by her "chosen" family: Shaun (Frankie Fani) Henoch, Mama Jean Henoch, and Ronda (Norman) Hoening whose efforts to keep her safe and home will be forever appreciated. Her lifelong friend and confidant, Kim Dickinson, her "girls": (Did we have fun!) Kim, Sherry and Laura; and very special friend, Judy Kotten; and spoiled pets: Cash and Stormy.

Waiting to embrace her with heavenly hugs are her much loved son, Jason, parents, and in-laws, big brother, Don, and sister-in-law, Rose. She'll also be met at the Rainbow Bridge by a posse of pets she loved and adored through the years.

Always remember to choose joy! "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

We would like to thank the nurses at St. Catherine's Hospital, Dr. Knight, Dr. Khater and staff for the amazing care they gave Roni. We would also like to thank her therapists at KVNA for trying to keep her strong.

A Celebration of Life for Roni will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Kenosha Forgotten Friends in memory of Roni.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Roni's Online Memorial Book