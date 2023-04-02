Rosemary Kobishop
Rosemary Kobishop, age 85 a resident of Kenosha died Thursday March 30th, 2023, at the Palliative Care Center in Milwaukee.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Wednesday April 5th, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kenosha. (Corner of 73rd Street and 39th Avenue) Visitation with the family will on Wednesday at the church from 10:00AM until the time of mass. Burial will take place at All Saints Catholic Cemetery later.
A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the paper.
