July 7, 1937—March 30, 2023

KENOSHA—Rosemary Kobishop, age 85, a resident of Kenosha, died Thursday March 30, 2023, at the Palliative Care Center in Milwaukee.

Born on July 7, 1937, in Stevens Point, WI, she was the daughter of the late John Meleski and Camilla Zivney.

She was educated in the schools of Stevens Point.

On June 13, 1959 she would marry Clarence G. Kobishop (former principal of Tremper High School) in Stevens Point WI. He would precede her in death in 1976.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She loved the snow and enjoyed cross country skiing in her earlier years. She was a volunteer with Friendly Visitors. Some of her favorite times were getting together with family for the holidays and socializing with her friends. During leisure time, she enjoyed reading and doing jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by one son, Dan Kobishop of Pleasant Prairie, WI; two daughters: Kathy (Blane) Schlagenhaft of OH, Karen (Scott) Smith of Franksville; five grandchildren: Brittney (Kevin) Sharick, Courtney (Christopher) Willeke, Kelsey Schlagenhaft, Jordan Kobishop, Justin Kobishop; and two great-grandchildren: Harper and Kaden. She is further survived by one sister, Marilyn Holland of CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Jack Meleski, one sister, Shirley Vinluan and a sister as a young girl.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kenosha, (Corner of 73rd Street and 39th Avenue). Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of mass. Burial will take place at All Saints Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667