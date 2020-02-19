1924-2020

Rosina Brand, 95, of Kenosha, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 20, 1924, in Mondovi, she was the daughter of the late Sigfried and Louise (Pickler) Weiss.

She lived on a farm and helped to raise her six younger siblings. At age eighteen, she moved to Kenosha at the start of WWII to work in a factory for the war effort. She soon met her husband, John “Jack” Brand and they married on February 19, 1946.

Rose was a deeply faithful woman, dedicated to serving her family, church, and community. She was a Sunday school teacher for the Church of Nazarene for over forty years. She volunteered at Kenosha Hospital for many years, and was also a volunteer teacher’s assistant in the Kenosha School District. She made her home a warm, loving place, where she always welcomed and cared for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren