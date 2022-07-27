Ross Edward Boone

Jan. 28, 1931 - July 2, 2022

TWIN LAKES - Ross Edward Boone died on July 2, 2022, at his home in Twin Lakes. He was the eldest child of Merrill Kenneth Boone and Ruth Dexter Boone. He was born in Peoria, IL, on January 28, 1931.

As a boy he lived in several Midwestern towns and graduated from Normandy High School near St. Louis, MO. Ross graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In 1966, he received a Master of Arts degree from the University of Chicago School of Social Services Administration.

After serving in the United States Army in Germany, in 1957 Ross began a career as a psychiatric social worker, starting with the State of Illinois at Elgin State Hospital. He transferred to the Tinley Park State Hospital, where he became the first President of AFSCME Local 1591. Subsequently he worked for the state Mental Health Center, and the School for the Treatment of Emotional Problems in Children, in Chicago; and the Mental Health Division of the Lake County (Illinois) Health Department, from which he retired in 1997 as Outpatient Outposts Coordinator.

Before and after retirement, Ross served in many volunteer positions. He was an Election Judge; Chair and Treasurer of the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging Groups (CWAG), District 2B, a member of the Village of Twin Lakes Variance Committee, Kenosha County Commission on Aging, Kenosha County Benefit Specialist Advisory Board, AARP Wisconsin State Coordinating Council, Southeast Wisconsin Area Agency on Aging, and the Wisconsin State Advisory Council on Aging and Long Term Care Resources. Ross also was a Warden and member of the choir at Holy Communion Episcopal Church, Commodore of the Twin Lakes Sailing Club; a member of AFSCME Retiree Local 66; and a member of the Socialist Party, later known as the Democratic Socialists of America.

Ross enjoyed golfing, swimming, skiing, sailing, reading, writing, playing chess and other board games, and being with family and friends.

Ross is survived by his wife of years, Vera Elizabeth Boone; his sons: Merrill Debs Boone (Jan Skelton) of Arlington, VA and Berthold William Boone (Melanie) of Chicago; his grandchildren: Cullen, Finian, Declan, Linus, Teagan, and Lauren; his brother, Edward J. Boone; and his sister, Mara A. Hoffman.

A funeral service will be held on August 4, 2022, at 4:30 PM, at the Holy Communion Episcopal Church in Lake Geneva. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to an organization seeking to ban the sale of assault weapons.