Roy Clay Lomax

March 13th, 1964 - March 28th, 2020

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Helsel; his siblings, Otis McCollum and Patricia Henry; his daughters Karena & Alicia Lomax; his grandson, Luca Jones; former spouse and mother of his children, Linda Casey. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond C. Lomax.

Roy Lomax was born on March 13th, 1964 in Fulton, KY to Raymond Lomax and Gloria Helsel. Roy was known to have a strong work ethic, love and respect for nature and generosity toward neighbors and those in need. He was self-reliant, resilient and had a simple lifestyle. He loved a good party and laughs; testing the limits of his speakers and working on his home and yard. Roy's greatest success was having two perfect girls who he loved and protected from birth. He was grateful for his mom, Gloria, who came to live with him after his diagnosis and the life-long companionship of his brother, Otis.