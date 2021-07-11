March 28, 1935 — July 4, 2021

KENOSHA — Roy J. Pariseau, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center.

He was born on March 28, 1935 to the late Arthur and Helen E. (Rutkowski) Pariseau in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Roy worked at Carthage College in the janitorial services for 20 years. He also worked at Kenosha Achievement Center for several years.

Roy was a former member of St. Casimir’s Catholic Church and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. He would walk to church everyday until he no longer could.

Roy loved walking and watching TV.

Roy is survived by nieces and nephew: Frances (Anthony) Ricchio Schmitz, Debbie Pariseau Cooper and Darryl (Renee) Pariseau; his cousin, James Rutkowski; his sister-in-law, Marlene Pariseau; and former brother-in-law, Dominic A. Ricchio.

He is preceded in death by his siblings Walter Pariseau, Yvonne Ricchio and Edward Pariseau.

Graveside Services for Roy will be held on Monday, July 12th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Casimir’s Cemetery.

