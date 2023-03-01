1948—2023

KENOSHA—Roy “Rusty” E. Groves, 75, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

He was born on January 15, 1948 to the late Roy E. and Bernice (Miller) Groves in Milwaukee. He was educated in Milwaukee and while in high school played baseball and football and was all conference. After graduating he attended UW Oshkosh.

On November 27, 1971 he married Linda A. Schlifske in Brown Deer.

Rusty was a vice president of a tile distribution company in Illinois.

Rusty enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Rusty is survived by his wife Linda, his children Kristoffer Groves and Kellie (Richard Andraschko) Santucci and his three nieces Lissa, Gina and Maria.

He is preceded in death by his sister Betty Jane.

A Celebration of Life for Rusty will be held on Saturday, March 4th at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

