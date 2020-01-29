Rudolph (Rudy) A. Klees

October 20, 1930 – January 19, 2020

Rudy A. Klees (89) late of Kenosha, long time resident of Sun City, Arizona passed away peacefully at Banner Hospital & Medical Center after a brief & sudden illness. His devotion and lively humor will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him including his family and dear friends.

Rudy the son of Elise and Edmund Klees. He served our country with honor in the Korean War, serving in the US Army. He was the Owner of Bert & Rudy’s Mobil from 1968-1993. He was a flat track competitive motorcyclist, an avid golfer, and enjoyed many years RV traveling cross country and spending time with his dear family and friends across the country.

He was united in marriage three times. He married, Lois (Becker) on Sept., 1956 in Kenosha. They had four children together, Judy (Jim) Nehls, Dennis (Ann) Klees (AZ), Karen (Jon) Cole (TN), & Mark Klees. He later married Judy (Schmitz) on Sept. 11, 1979 in Las Vegas. On April 6, 1988 he married Shirley (Laver) in Las Vegas, NV.