Rudolph “Rudy” J. Schwamlien

1942—2020

Rudolph J. “Rudy” Schwamlien, 77 years old of Lake Villa, IL passed away unexpectedly Thursday July 2, 2020. He was born November 25, 1942 in Harvey, IL the son of the late Rudolph J. and Mary V. (neé Shaffer) Schwamlien, living in Chicago, IL and Paddock Lake, WI before settling in Lake Villa in 1988. Rudy proudly served in the US Airforce and was a proud member of the American Legion Post #2910. Before his retirement in 2005, Rudy had worked as a Head Lab Technician for American Conveyor Systems, Evanston, IL for over 40 years. Rudy was the head of the Pioneer’s program at Zion Lutheran Church, Bristol from 1973 until 1979, a member of the Paddock Lake Sportsman’s Club and the NRA, and he enjoyed: hunting, fishing, and gunsmithing.