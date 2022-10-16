June 18, 1949—Oct. 13, 2022

Rudolph “Rudy” Wiesztort, age 73, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa.

Born on June 18, 1949 in Fermo, Italy, he was the son of Wladislaw and Nazzarena (Piergentilli) Wiesztort. At the age of 2, his family re-located to Kenosha, WI. He grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School.

On December 14, 1968, Rudy was united in marriage to Sheila Whiteside in Kenosha. Their union was blessed with nearly 54 years of marriage, 4 wonderful children and 6 grandchildren.

For the past 38 years, he owned and operated Shirl’s Drive-In.

Rudy enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, traveling, family time and loved attending his grandchildren’s extracurricular activities.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Sheila Wiesztort; his children, Briana Wiesztort of Kenosha, Wally (Mollie) Wiesztort of Pleasant Prairie, Danielle Wiesztort of Milwaukee, Nate (Teresa) Wiesztort of Racine; his grandchildren, Logan Wiesztort, Elliott Wiesztort, Sonny Schneider, Shanon Wiesztort, Josslyn Wiesztort, and Easton Wiesztort; his sister, Sofi (Wiesztort) Bucci.

Rudolph was preceded in death by his parents, Wladislaw and Nazzarena.

Memorial services honoring Rudolph’s life will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 7400 39th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101