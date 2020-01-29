Russell A. Ellis

1960-2020

Russell was born on May 01, 1960 in Kenosha, the son of Richard Sr. and Grace (Bern) Ellis. He was employed as a machinist at AMC/Chrysler for many years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, motorcycles, cheering for the Brewers, GreenBay Packers, Badgers, and the Bucks but most of all spending time with friends and family.