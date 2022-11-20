 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russell M. Barrette

Aug. 7, 1958—Nov. 2, 2022

KENOSHA—Russell M. Barrette, 64, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Bay at Waters Edge.

He was born on August 7, 1958 to the late Walter W. and Catherine E. (Schwen) Barrette in Kenosha.

Russell worked at the Kenosha Achievement Center for 30+ years.

Russell loved listening to Mitch Miller and Johnny Cash and watching Bozo the Circus and the Three Stooges.

Thank you to Volunteers of America, Martin Adult Family Home, Tarr Adult Family Home, Country Meadows Family Care and Cathy Lewis – KHDS. Russell made many friends over the years and he had an amazing life surrounded by people who cared for him. Thank you!

Private Funeral Services were held.

