March 25, 1938—Feb. 8, 2023

KENOSHA—Ruth A. Hellstern, 84, of Kenosha went to her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Grande Prairie Health and Rehab.

She was born on March 25, 1938 to the late Harvey and Dessie Preston.

Ruth married James Hellstern. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2021.

Ruth was a retail clerk for over 25 years at JC Penney’s.

Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church and was one of the founding members along with playing the organ for over 30 years.

Ruth loved playing the piano, traveling, going to the Daily Dose and loved her many dogs and cats. Ruth was an eccentric woman and loved the color magenta.

Ruth is survived by her church family and some nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 3700 – 47th Ave. at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the church. Memorials would be appreciated to a charity of your choice.

Thank you to everyone who helped Ruth the past few years of her life to keep her safe and happy.

