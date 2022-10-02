Ruth A. Roders

1949-2022

KENOSHA - Ruth Alice Roders, 73, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday September 27, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha surrounded by loving family.

Ruth was born on May 16, 1949, in Kenosha, the second child of the late Nicholas and Arlene (Jensen) Roders. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School, and also earned a Bachelor's degree at UW-Parkside. Ruth was employed as a Medical Transcriptionist at St. Mary's Hospital in Racine for many years. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, and doing crafts, but one of her favorite activities was going out to lunch with her cousins.

Ruth was a funny, feisty and kindhearted woman who took care of her parents in their twilight years and assisted her older special needs brother Richard, whom she loved dearly. She also traveled to El Salvador with a group to donate sewing machines to indigent women and to teach them to sew. Ruth worked at The Lambs Farm in Grays Lake, IL for a number of years.

Survivors include her cousins: Mary Mattson of Kenosha, Don (Muriel) Forbes of Lake Geneva, the Rev. Virginia Eggert of OR, Tom (Linda) Tredon of VA; dear sister-in-law, Virginia Roders of Kenosha; and many other family members and friends; including her cousin, Daniel Mattson, who went to extraordinary lengths to ensure her comfort, safety and happiness. Dan gave her rides to the doctor, took her shopping and acted as a liaison between Ruth and the medical and residential organizations she had to deal with. He was always her ally.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother Richard.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kenosha Achievement Center (thekac.com) and The Lambs Farm (lambsfarm.org) in her memory will be appreciated.

The family would like to thank Azalea Place for their kindness to Ruth and the family during this time.

