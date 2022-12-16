Nov. 5, 1940—Dec. 14, 2022

WHEATLAND—Ruth Ann Perry, 82 years old, of Wheatland, WI passed away peacefully Wednesday December 14, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born November 5, 1940, in Libertyville, IL the daughter of the late Jasper and Charlotte (nee Bristol) McCormack, living in Salem, WI and Antioch, IL before settling in Wheatland in 1979.

Before her retirement in 2016, Ruth had worked as an Accountant for McCormack Tax Service and later Perry Tax Service.

Ruth was an active member of the Salem United Methodist Church, Salem, WI, a Master Gardener, and volunteered in the Hope Garden at the church and at Curtis Strang Elementary School, Kenosha, WI. In addition to her love of gardening, she most loved spending time with friends and family and traveling with her daughter Debbie.

Ruth was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. On October 4, 1958, she married Robert Perry in Salem, WI and he preceded her in death on October 10, 1997.

Survivors include two daughters: Diana Volar of Salem, WI and Debbie (Dan) Owczarzak of Cedar Lake, IN; a daughter-in-law, Darlene (David) Jenkins of Trevor, WI; four grandchildren: Jennifer, Sarah (Jake), Lauren (Dustin), and Steven (Kiersten); five great-grandchildren; four siblings: Grace Merrill of Salem, WI, Pat McCormack of Chicago, IL, Robert (Sharon) McCormack of Bassett, WI, and Barbara (Carl) Pawlak of Eugene, OR; two god-daughters: Karynn (Paul) Seppel and Johanna Seppel both of Lebanon, IN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Robert, Ruth was preceded in death by a son, Michael Perry, grandson, Randy, and two siblings: Jim McCormack and Beverly Glassman.

Funeral Services will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Salem United Methodist Church, 25130 85th. St., Salem, WI 53168, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church are appreciated in Ruth’s memory. Please sign the online guest book for Ruth at www.strangfh.com.