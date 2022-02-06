Ruth Horvat

Jan. 13, 1923 — Jan. 31, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Ruth (May) Horvat, age 99, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born on January 13, 1923 in New Munster, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Louise (Vos) May. She grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Burlington.

On June 29, 1946, she was united in marriage to George Horvat, Sr. at St. Alphonsus Church in New Munster.

For 11 years, Ruth was employed by Kenosha County as a Clerk with the Register of Deeds.

For over 70 years, she was an avid bridge player, and an enthusiastic golfer for over 40 years. She was a die-hard Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan and loved to travel the United States and Europe. With family and friends, she enjoyed Broadway shows in Chicago and birthday dinners at the many Kenosha Supper Clubs.

Ruth will be missed by her son, George (Naomi Bushell) Horvat, Jr.; her grandchildren, BG (Wendy) Horvat, Megan (Nathaniel) Mylar; great-grandchildren, Indiana Horvat, Marley Horvat, Jude Mylar; her sister, Theresa (John “Hans”) McCarthy; her brother-in-law, William McCarthy; her many nieces and nephews; her dear bridge friends, Dorothy “Dottie” McMillan and her long-time bridge partner at the Kenosha Women’s Club, Grace Kolakowski.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, George; her stepmother, Gladys May; her in-laws, Joseph and Josephine Horvat; her siblings, Ozzy (Alice) May, Julia (Morris) Dunbar, Edward (Joan) May, John “Hans” McCarthy and Marise “Honey” McCarthy.

Funeral services honoring Ruth’s life will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m.at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Avenue. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery. A visitation for Ruth will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. A celebration of life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Mary’s Catholic Church would be appreciated.

