Ruth M. Sodlink

Sept. 28, 1927—Jan. 18, 2023

KENOSHA—Ruth M. (Wenzelmann) Sodlink, a lifelong Kenosha resident, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the age of 95.

Born on September 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Ernst and Bertha (Strunk) Wenzelmann.

Ruth was a devoted member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She attended Friedens School and graduated from Kenosha High School.

Ruth was united in marriage to John “Jack” Sodlink Jr., a local mink rancher in 1948.

As an active member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, she volunteered for many events and as a classroom aide.

Ruth was employed as a dental assistant for many years for Dr. Anthony and Dr. Louis DeFurio. She also worked for years with Kenosha Unified Schools as a food service worker. She retired with her husband Jack to spend their golden years together.

She enjoyed reading and was a member of two local quilting groups. Ruth especially loved her family and raising her children and grandchildren. She was one of the kindest people you could meet, always recognizing the good in others.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Scott (Nancy) Sodlink of Kenosha, WI and Karen (Michael) D’Aversa of Plainfield, IL; her grandchildren, Nola (Matthew) Craven, James (Melinda) Sodlink, Teresa (Reid) Heinrich and John (Emma) D’Aversa; her great-grandchildren, Alexis (Terrance) Smith, Patrick Craven, Taylor (Josh) Zobel, Anna Craven, Carson Craven, Dakota (Kimberly) Owenby and Haylee Sodlink and her great-great-grandsons, Zikuir and Alexander.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sodlink; her sisters, Elsie Wenzelmann and Elenore Caton and her brother-in-law, Joseph Caton.

Funeral services honoring Ruth’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at New Life East (Friedens) Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. Private interment will be held in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Ruth will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101