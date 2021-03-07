1928 — 2021
Ruth Marie Wade of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Brookside Care Center.
She was born on July 1, 1928 in Kenosha, daughter of Albert and Clara (Buenger) Manthey.
She attended Friedens School and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School. She also graduated as a registered nurse from Milwaukee Lutheran Hospital.
She was married to Richard N. Wade on August 12, 1950 at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. Richard passed away on January 2, 1990, as they were blessed with five children; one son and four daughters.
Ruth worked as an RN for Kenosha Memorial Hospital and retired in 1985. She then did some Home Heath Care.
Ruth was a lifelong and active member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ruth was involved in the church’s Lutheran Girl Pioneers, Friedens PTA, Friendship Club and the Mr. & Mrs. Club. She was a member of Friedens mixed choir and a former member of the altar guild. She was also a volunteer at KMH.
She was devoted to her family as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and their activities, music, gardening and traveling.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Pastor Paul Manthey.
She is survived by her five children, Richard (Chris) Wade, Debra Daly, Karen Wade, Diane (Brett) Blumenthal, Susan (Jeff) Deavers, nine grandchildren, Michael Wade, Julia Wade, Ryan Daly, Megan Wright, Amanda Daly, Kyle Deavers, Michael Tremelling, April Deavers, Ashley Blumenthal and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Elizabeth Manthey and family.
Visitation for Ruth will be held on Monday, March 8th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bruch Hansen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church (5038 – 19th Ave.). Private Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials would be appreciated to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Due to public concerns and guidelines with the CDC, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home, which means you may have to wait outside for a short period of time before entering. As mandated by the Governor, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.
