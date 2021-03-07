1928 — 2021

Ruth Marie Wade of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Brookside Care Center.

She was born on July 1, 1928 in Kenosha, daughter of Albert and Clara (Buenger) Manthey.

She attended Friedens School and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School. She also graduated as a registered nurse from Milwaukee Lutheran Hospital.

She was married to Richard N. Wade on August 12, 1950 at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. Richard passed away on January 2, 1990, as they were blessed with five children; one son and four daughters.

Ruth worked as an RN for Kenosha Memorial Hospital and retired in 1985. She then did some Home Heath Care.

Ruth was a lifelong and active member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ruth was involved in the church’s Lutheran Girl Pioneers, Friedens PTA, Friendship Club and the Mr. & Mrs. Club. She was a member of Friedens mixed choir and a former member of the altar guild. She was also a volunteer at KMH.

She was devoted to her family as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and their activities, music, gardening and traveling.