April 15, 1939—April 1, 2022

Ruth (Welker) Peterson, age 81, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Born on April 15, 1939 in St. Croix Falls, WI, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Harriet (Faurot) Peterson. She grew up attending local schools and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from U.W. Eau Claire.

Ruth was a valued educator in Kenosha for many years. She taught English at Bradford High School from 1963 until her retirement in 2000.

She was a lifelong learner, political activist, a member of the National Organization for Women (NOW), and loved traveling, nature walks, museums, and especially her dogs.

Ruth will be missed by her daughter, Carol (Lee) Welker-Edwards; her grandchildren, Allison Edwards-Hernandez and Lisa Edwards; her great-grandchildren, Evie and Vincent Hernandez; her many cousins and extended family.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her infant sister and her beloved dogs.

Memorial services honoring Ruth’s life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home 3720 39th Avenue. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately.

