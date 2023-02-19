Ruth Wick

May 11, 1931 - Feb. 15, 2023

STONE LAKE - Ruth Wick, age 91, a resident of Stone Lake, WI, died on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.

Ruth was born on May 11, 1931, in Racine, WI to parents, Alfred and Ella (Zellmer) Andersen. She attended and graduated from Park High School in 1949.

After high school, she worked in the office at the Franklin Jr./Sr. High School in Racine from 1949 until 1952. On July 5, 1952, Ruth was married to Lester Wick in Racine and the couple then resided in Kenosha.

While living in Kenosha, the couple owned and operated Wick Concrete. In 1979, Ruth began working as a Church Secretary at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Kenosha until 1988.

Ruth loved gardening, baking, canning and the handiwork of sewing and quilting. She enjoyed family camping, cribbage, Peoples Bank travel trips and grooming snowmobile trails with Les in the LMC. In 1989, the couple moved to their retirement home on Lac Courte O'Reilles, Stone Lake, WI, and lived there until her health required her to transition to Maple Ridge in 2021.

Ruth is survived by her children: Bruce (Sarah) Wick of Stone Lake, WI, Sue (Ken) Kloet of Salem, WI; grandchildren: Jackie (Adam) Gerou of Bristol, WI, Nicole (Mads Jensen) Kloet of Perth, Australia; and two great-grandchildren: Erin and Emily Gerou of Bristol, WI.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ella Andersen, husband, Lester Wick in November of 1998, and son, Paul Wick in August of 2013.

A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held at a later date with interment to be in Sunset Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha next to her husband Lester.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth's family would appreciate your consideration to direct memorials to the Charity or Cause of the donor's choice in Ruth's name.

Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.