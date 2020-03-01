RuthAnn Covelli

August 10, 1945 - February 27, 2020

RuthAnn was a beloved daughter, sister aunt, and friend. She was a dedicated registered nurse for over 40 years. She had a passion for cooking and baking amazing food. She is survived by her loving sisters Rosemary and Rita (Curt), neices, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Audrey, as well as brothers and sister, Robert, Richard, Renee, Randy, Reed, and Ricky, and great-great nephew Gabriel.