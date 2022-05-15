1952 – 2022

Sandra Kaye (Poquette) Grasser was born on January 26, 1952 to Leonard F. “Buck” and Mary J. (Bowman) Poquette of Sturtevant, WI. Sandy went to St. Sebastian Grade School (Sturtevant) and Case High School (Racine), graduating in June of 1970.

On June 26, 1971, Sandy married Robert W. Grasser (Kenosha) at St. Sebastian Church (Sturtevant). During the early years of marriage she worked by baking wedding cakes, selling Tupperware, and as a local Avon Representative for 25+ years.

Sandy spent many decades in the Girl Scouts of America, starting as a Brownie and moving all the way up to Seniors, to then being a Troop Leader as an adult for many years. Sandy served as a Camp Counselor at Woodhaven (Kenosha), Potawatomi Hills (East Troy), and served on the Girl Scout Council of Kenosha County, during which time she received the St. Anne Award from the National Catholic Committee of Girl Scouts/Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Sandy also spent years as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts of Wisconsin.

Sandy started her professional career at Woodstock Nursing Home as their Manager of Volunteers in the early 1980’s before moving on to Kenosha Memorial Hospital as their Volunteer Manager from 1985-89. In May of 1989 she took her abilities and knowledge to Midwestern Regional Medical Center (Cancer Treatment Centers of America – Zion, IL) to become their Director, and then Manager of Volunteers wearing many hats and overseeing different activities for the Hospital including: Gift Shop Manager, Patient Advocate, Salon Manager, and Foundation Liaison. Leaving CTCA after 27 years she went to Ascension at Home (Milwaukee) as their Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, from where she retired in 2020.

During her professional career, Sandy spent eight years part time at Carthage College (Kenosha) graduating in May of 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, and Minor in Psychology.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert W. Grasser; their three children: Rita (Grasser) Hipple of Williamsburg, VA, Christopher Grasser of Yuma, AZ, and Joann Grasser of Racine, WI; her younger brother, Jeffery (Michelle) Poquette of Racine, WI; grandchildren: (The Hipplets) Katlyn, Erin, Matthew, and Kelly Hipple of VA; (Wanna Be Grandaughter) Mahala Brandt of TN; (Honorary Grandson) Sean Orta of AZ; and (Step Grandchildren): Nathan Hipple and Rebekah (Hipple) Blythe of VA; and great-grandchildren: Calliope Hipple, and Emersyn Blythe of VA.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; older brother, Gary Poquette; and younger sister, Lois (Poquette) Kutzner.

Visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Monday, May 30, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute by check to St. Anne’s Catholic Church/Love One Another The Catholic Campaign in Sandra’s memory.

