April 9, 1942—Oct. 16, 2022

KENOSHA—Sandra L. Fluke of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hospice Alliance. She was born in Waukesha, WI on April 9, 1942 the daughter of the late Robert Stanley and Beatrice M. (nee Webb) Fluke. Sandra graduated from Waukesha High School in 1960.

She received her Bachelor of Business Education Degree from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater in 1964. In 1968 she received her Master of Science Business Education Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Sandra began her teaching career in Sheboygan Falls, WI and then moved to Kenosha and taught at Gateway Technical College in the Business Department for thirty-two years.

Sandra was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, Waukesha. Sandra was a dedicated volunteer for Kenosha Special Olympics where she acted as a Board Member, Coach, and Chaperone.

Sandra is survived by her sister, Teryl Fluke of Racine, WI; and many loved cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to family and friends for their love, support, and care during Sandra’s illness. The family would like to thank Dr. David Knight and his staff for their kindness and compassionate care during her illness.

Per Sandra’s wishes private services will be held. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, Waukesha and Shalom Center, Kenosha.

Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.