Sandra L. Rice

1947-2022

KENOSHA—Sandra Rice, 75, of Kenosha joined her husband Butch in Heaven on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Sandra was born on April 5, 1947 in Wendel, WV, the daughter of the late John and Nelda (Boyles) Vengrin. She was educated in the schools of WV and Kenosha. Sandra married Floyd “Butch” Rice on June 20, 1964 in Kenosha. Sandra was employed for over thirty years at AMC/Chrysler and also enjoyed working at Pick N Save.

Her hobbies included crocheting, playing cards, darts, slot machines and going to festivals and dancing with her husband. Most recently she enjoyed playing with her pets, Coco and Diamond, and watching Nascar racing, wrestling, and her favorite, Wheel of Fortune. Most of all, she enjoyed visiting with her her best friends, her daughters, and their families. Her great-grandchildren lit up her world and made her smile.

Survivors include her children: Sheila Casteel of Kenosha, Denise (Patrick) Wepking of Pleasant Prairie, Kimberly (Frank) Bydalek of Caledonia; sister, Diane Gascoigne of Kenosha; grandchildren: David (September) Casteel, Kelly (Dan) Capel, Haley Wepking, Steven Bydalek, and Katie Bydalek; and great-grandchildren: Emeila Casteel and Owen and Ava Capel. She is also survived by brothers-in-law: Phil Arttus and Bill Christensen; and many nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets: Coco and Diamond. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Floyd, brother, Terry, and sisters, Paulette and Pam.

Services were private.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943