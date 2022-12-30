Sandra L. Zizzo

1943 – 2022

KENOSHA—Sandra Lee Zizzo, 79 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

She was born November 20, 1943, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late James Yates and Dorothy (Tutlewski).

Sandie proudly joined and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves in 1979 and was honorably discharged in 1982.

She worked as a fork truck driver for Outboard Marine Corporation, Waukegan, IL for 23 years, and later retired from Albany-Chicago Co. Main office Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Sandie enjoyed watching football, Vikings and Packers, when Brett Favre played. She was a talented knitter and made blankets for her children and grandchildren, she also like watching Western movies and NASCAR. Every week, Sandie played the lotto with her lucky numbers (her children’s birthdates); she loved going for car rides to Lake Geneva, WI, out to eat and for butter pecan ice cream. Sandie also enjoyed traveling with her mom – some of the places she’s visited include Rome, Egypt, Greece, Cairo, Israel, Jerusalem, Las Vegas, San Antonio, TX, California, Colorado, and all over the South.

Survivors include her children: Timothy (Brenda) Shidagis, Michael Stone, Gregory Stone, Brian LaPoint, and Shellie Heikenfeld; grandchildren: Melissa Stone, Nicole Stone, Michael Stone, Jr., Randy Stone, Jimmy (Lauren) Stone, Lauren LaPoint Baretto, Kyle Heikenfeld, and Robert Heikenfeld; great-grandchildren: Joey, Allie and Harper Stone, Aleah Ott and Austyn Stone, Nevaeh and Danyka Johnson, Tayla and Michael Stone, Kahlana, Nalissa, Lexus, Samara, Spenser, Harper Stone, Kurt Williams Heikenfeld; and one great-great-granddaughter, Vivi Stone; a sister-in-law, Lonnie Yates; niece, Connie Yates; and nephews: Ricky and Randy Julius.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy Christensen, Jimmy Yates and stepfather, Donald Christensen, Sandie was preceded in death by her spouses and grandchildren, Crystal Heikenfeld, Timmy Shidagis, Jr. “TJ”, Royal Stone and her brother, Wade Frederick Yates.

Chapel services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday December 30, 2022, at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Sandie’s Online Memorial Book at: