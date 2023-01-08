Sandra Lee Furo

1946-2022

KENOSHA - Sandra Lee Furo, 76, of Kenosha, passed away on her 76th birthday, Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home.

Sandy was born in Stevens Point, WI, the daughter of the late Arthur and Willmae (Sickles) Plahmer. She was a tribal member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin.

Sandy was a waitress in Stevens Point for many years. Later in life, she worked as a housekeeper for Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL.

She was a single parent, a hard-working woman who worked multiple jobs to care for her two children. She made sure to raise her children to be strong, independent, and successful.

Grandma Sandy deeply loved her grandchildren and cherished every moment she spent with them. They were here entire world. Sandy had a crazy sense of humor, and her conversations were filled with colorful vocabulary, of which her daughter inherited.

Survivors include two children: DJ (James) Cope, and Harold Furo; four grandchildren: James (Rebecca), Ryan, McKenzie, and Alexander Cope; five great-grandchildren: Nadia, Gino, Bridget, Luca, and Cameron; and siblings: Anita Hetzel, Debra Pilon, Karen Rusch, and Gary Plahmer. She is further survived by loving nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her late children: Randy and Rodney; and her siblings: Irene John, Carita Butler, Ranger Hill, LeRoy Hill, and Caroline Jackson.

To honor Sandy's wishes, funeral services celebrating her life will be held privately.

