CHICAGO, IL — Sandra Lee (nee Blair) Gough, age 79, a retired Chicago Police officer, passed away on November 25, 2021, at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

She was devoted to her three daughters: Arlene Gough (Gregory) Martin, Mary Jane (Meng) Aranda, and Laura Ann Devore; loving grandmother to 13; and great-grandmother to 12; dear sister of the late Mary Jane Blair.

She cherished her memories as a Chicago Police officer in District 20 with many great stories to share.

Sandy was truly one of a kind and will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 2 -4 p.m., followed by a funeral service from 4-5 p.m. at Cooney’s Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, Illinois 60618.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Sandra Gough to: Blue Star Families, you can find it at https://bluestarfam.org/.