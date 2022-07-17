 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandra Rose Hujik

  • 0
Sandra Rose Hujik

1936-2022

KENOSHA—Sandra

Hujik, 85, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday July 12, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Kenosha.

Sandra was born on November 22, 1936, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Melvin and Dorothy (Jensven) Radke. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Sandra married Richard Hujik on June 5th ,1980, in Kenosha County. She was employed as an English Teacher at Lincoln Jr. High School for many years. Sandra was a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included a love of art & music, playing the piano, canoeing and singing around the campfire.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Hujik of Kenosha; children: Steve (Janice) Klopstein, Dan Klopstein and Kelly (Jerry) Bacus all of Kenosha; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Sandra was preceded by her brother, Melvin Radke.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Union Cemetery, 22312-75th St, Salem WI, at 11:00AM

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert