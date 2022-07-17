Sandra Rose Hujik

Sandra was born on November 22, 1936, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Melvin and Dorothy (Jensven) Radke. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Sandra married Richard Hujik on June 5th ,1980, in Kenosha County. She was employed as an English Teacher at Lincoln Jr. High School for many years. Sandra was a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included a love of art & music, playing the piano, canoeing and singing around the campfire.