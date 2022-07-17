Sandra Rose Hujik

1936-2022
KENOSHA—Sandra
Hujik, 85, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday July 12, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Kenosha.
Sandra was born on November 22, 1936, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Melvin and Dorothy (Jensven) Radke. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Sandra married Richard Hujik on June 5th ,1980, in Kenosha County. She was employed as an English Teacher at Lincoln Jr. High School for many years. Sandra was a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included a love of art & music, playing the piano, canoeing and singing around the campfire.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Hujik of Kenosha; children: Steve (Janice) Klopstein, Dan Klopstein and Kelly (Jerry) Bacus all of Kenosha; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Sandra was preceded by her brother, Melvin Radke.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Union Cemetery, 22312-75th St, Salem WI, at 11:00AM
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943