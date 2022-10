Oct. 9, 1957—Oct. 8, 2022

Scott Kobs was a loving husband, father, great friend, and even better coach. He was passionate about sports and enjoyed coaching Baseball, Basketball, and Flag Football. He loved watching the Packers and all Wisconsin Sports.

There will be no funeral services, but friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Main Event Tavern on Sat., Oct 15, 2022 from noon-4:00 p.m.

Flowers and gifts are not needed.