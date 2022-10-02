Scott Lee Sladek

1962-2022

KENOSHA - Scott Lee Sladek, 59, formerly of Kenosha, late of Bethune, SC, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home.

He was the son of Dolores Sladek and the late Larry Sladek.

He was self-employed in the construction industry.

Scott loved to play golf, hunt, fish and attend to his gardens. He was a talented musician and loved to jam with his two nephews. He loved family gatherings and being together.

He was preceded in death by his wife Susan.

Scott is survived by three children: Rachael, Elizabeth and Jonathan; his mother, Dolores Sladek; brother, Lance Sladek; sister, Renee Greco (Jon); nephews: Dr. Anthony Greco, Camern Greco; niece, Brookelynn Greco, aunt Audrey; and uncle Don; and cousin, Tiffany.

