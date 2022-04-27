Oct. 13, 1969—Feb. 21, 2022

KENOSHA—Serena Noel Hulbert, 52, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at her home. Born in Chicago, IL, on October 13,1969, she was the daughter of John and Janice (Murphy) Hulbert.

Serena graduated from Valparaiso University in 1991and obtained her law degree from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law (f/k/a The John Marshall School of Law) in 1997.

Serena’s legal expertise was widespread, but her passion was Family Law. She found the most reward in providing legal protection to children and young adults. Serena even brought her legal perspective to teaching local medical students and helping them challenge their own assumptions. She was most recently in private practice in southeast Wisconsin. Serena enjoyed her dogs, being an aunt and protecting the underdog.

Survivors include her father, John Hulbert; two sisters: Karen Hulbert and Nara (Thomas) Detienne; nieces: Natalie and Isabel Detienne; nephews: Reece Detienne and Alex and Nikolas Totentino; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Hulbert.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM, Kenosha Salvation Army Chapel, 3116 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142.