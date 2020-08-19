Shari A. Bubnich

She was preceded in death by her father Frank J. Bubnich on September 23, 1984. Also several aunts and both paternal grandparents.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines. Those who cannot attend in person may view the live stream. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. Please dress casual. Visit the tribute page at www.congdonfuneralhome.com for a guest book, memorial slide show, and live stream of the funeral service.