Sharon A. (Johnson) Repka

Aug. 7, 1942 - Nov. 26, 2022

KENOSHA - Sharon A. (Johnson) Repka, 80, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2022 at Froedtert South Hospital at the Pleasant Prairie Campus, surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born on August 7, 1942 in Iron Mountain, MI to the late Robert and Evelyn (Olsen) Johnson. She attended Kenosha schools and was a graduate of Bradford High School.

She was employed by St. Catherine's Hospital and Kenosha Memorial Hospital. Sharon (OhOh) enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who adored her.

Sharon is survived by three of her children: Pagette Tilsner, Pam Farmer, and Timmy (Jackie) Repka; son-in-law, Jim Collins; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Patricia Collins, sons, Robert and Steven Repka, and sons-in-law, Fred Tilsner and Kerry Farmer.

Funeral services honoring Sharon's life will be held privately by the family. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Hettrick and the Froedtert South team.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 531