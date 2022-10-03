Jan. 24, 1943—Aug. 25, 2022

RAPID CITY, SD—Sharon Ann Blackmon, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Born January 24, 1943, in Kenosha, WI, she was the daughter of the late Carl Cerny and Mildred (Leubke) Williamson. Sharon grew up in Kenosha.

In 1959 she married Peter Wildenberg, and together they had two wonderful children. She worked retail at Sears and Roebuck during the 1970’s. Sharon married Frank Blackmon on January 12, 1974. They raised their blended family in Kenosha and eventually moved to Palos Hills, IL.

In 1985, Frank and Sharon settled down in Phoenix, AZ. Sharon worked for over 20 years at JoAnn’s Fabric Store. She was a lifelong sewer and quilter. She made beautiful quilts, table runners, and wall hangings.

Frank and Sharon were active members of All Saints Lutheran Church in Phoenix. She loved her church and community. As her health declined over the past year, it was a family decision she move to Rapid City, SD.

Sharon is survived by her brother Larry Cerny; her daughter, Cindy (Mark) Bennett; her son, Craig Wildenberg; her step-daughters: Christine Blackmon and Cathy Blackmon; daughter-in-law, Rosa Kim; grandchildren: Cassie (Dan Poos) Thompson, Jessica Wildenberg, Brett Bennett, Wesley Felton, and Brooke Bennett; and great-grandchildren: Peyton and Ryleigh Poos. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank, and her many beloved cats.

A memorial is planned at All Saints Lutheran Church in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Her ashes will be laid to rest next summer at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha, WI.