Jan. 11, 1952—Oct. 28, 2022

PLEASANT PRARIE—Sharon Fonk, 70 years old, passed away October 28, 2022 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI after a long battle with cancer.

She was born January 11, 1952 to the late Elmer and Ruth Gerber of Silver Lake, WI.

It would be wrong to say that Sherry lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. There was no quit in Sherry. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight.

She worked many years as a China Finisher at Pickard China in Antioch, IL. She loved lobster, the Green Bay Packers, but above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Sherry is survived by her children: Steven (Deanna) Fonk and Kevin (Rachael) Fonk; her three grandchildren: Riley, Ava, and Rayna. In addition, her brother, Jack (Karen) Gerber; sister, Susan Howen; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Gerber.

The memorial service will be held at Northport Community Baptist Church on November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Her cremains will be buried at the Salem Mound Cemetery preceding the memorial service.