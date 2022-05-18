 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon K. Kinnahan

June 25, 1942—May 8, 2022

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA—Sharon K. Kinnahan of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Mother’s Day May 8, 2022. It was also her mother’s birthday. Sharon was born and raised in South Bend, IN where she attended Washington-Clay High School. She graduated from Elston High School in Michigan City, IN.

Sharon worked as a waitress at Walgreens where she met her future husband Donald Dabbert. They married in 1962 and had one daughter Kimberly. She also raised her nephew James Hosinski. Sharon had many jobs throughout her life. She waitressed, cleaned houses and was a secretary. After the passing of Donald she married Joseph Kinnahan.

She is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Craig) Cantrell; nephew James Hosinski (Evelyn); grandson Steven Cantrell (Amy); grandson Colin Cantrell. She is also survived by James’ children: James, and Eric Hosinski and Jennifer (Chris) Bradford. She had one great-grandson William Cantrell. She is also survived by Jennifer’s daughter Aralyn Bradford. Sharon was preceded in death by her husbands Donald Dabbert, Joseph Kinnahan, common law husband John Conwell, father Robert Allegree, her mother Arlene Hosinski, her half brother Dale Martin and her half sister Patricia Rouse,

There will be a private burial service in Michigan City, IN on June 2, 2022.

