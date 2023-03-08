Jan. 30, 1942—March 4, 2023

BRISTOL—We are sad to announce the passing of Sharon Kay (Sullivan) Harmer of Bristol WI. She died at the age of 81 on March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. after a battle with Alzheimer’s surrounded by her family.

Sherry is a graduate of Mary D. Bradford the Class of 1960. She went on to earn her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1980 and worked at Brookside Nursing Home for over 20 years.

Sherry was born on January 30, 1942 in Novinger, MO, the daughter of the late Adalee and Martin Sullivan.

Sherry loved the outdoors, from skiing and snowmobiling to nature walks and stargazing. Anything outdoors Sherry wanted to be a part of it.

In May of 1992 on the Island of Maui, She married Dennis Harmer, her running buddy for over 30 years. Sherry and Dennis traveled coast to coast in an R.V. or on motorcycle and had many many adventures.

She has two sons: Mike DeFranco of Mustang, OK and Bobby (Rosalina) DeFranco of Kenosha, WI.

Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, a stepfather, Wallace Glaspie, a brother, Ernie “Sonny” Sullivan, a sister, Jane Quardokus and a great-granddaughter, Kelly DeFranco.

A visitation for Sherry will be held at Kenosha Bible Church on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at noon. A burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park immediately following the service. Family and friends are all welcome.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667