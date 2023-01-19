Nov. 8, 1948 – Jan. 15, 2023

UNION GROVE—Sharon L. Welsh, 74, of Union Grove, passed away, in her home, on January 15, 2023.

Born November 8, 1948, in Suring, WI. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Margaret (Mitchell) Wasmund. She attended and graduated Burlington High School. On December 23, 1967, she married Robert B. Welsh of Elkhorn, WI, who served in the U.S. Navy. She traveled with her family to military bases across the globe.

Following Robert’s retirement, Sharon was employed at the Burlington Public Library and later, community libraries in Salem and Twin Lakes.

Sharon loved and enjoyed her siblings, children, grandson, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Later in life she met Paul Steffensen, her partner of 16 years and became actively involved in the local HOG chapter. She loved her Harley adventures with Paul. She was an avid reader and loved local libraries.

Among the survivors are her children: Robert (Amy) Welsh, Jr., Kelly Siddiqui, and Brian (Jenn) Welsh. Surviving siblings include: Bill Wasmund, Rick Wasmund, Jerry Wasmund, Susan Ruzicka, Michael Brunner, and Glenn Brunner; surviving partner, Paul Steffensen. She also has a grandson, Amaan A. Siddiqui; along with nieces and nephews that survived her.

A funeral service will be held at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., with services to immediately follow. A tribute page and memorial-donation details are available at www.danielsfamily funeral.com.