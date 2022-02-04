 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shay Majors

KENOSHA — Shay Majors, age 34, a resident of Kenosha died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue at 11:00 AM. Visitation with the family will be in Founders Hall on Tuesday from 9:30 AM until the time of services.

Burial will follow at Greenridge Cemetery.

