KENOSHA — Shay Majors, age 34, a resident of Kenosha died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue at 11:00 AM. Visitation with the family will be in Founders Hall on Tuesday from 9:30 AM until the time of services.
Burial will follow at Greenridge Cemetery.
