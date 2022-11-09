Oct. 12, 1961—Nov. 1, 2022

It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Sherri Istvanek on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the age of 61.

Sherri was born to Charles and Sandra (Witkauskis) Istvanek on October 12, 1961. She was always a hard worker and had a very big heart.

Sherri will be lovingly remembered by her longtime partner, Robert Bunch; her father, Charles; sister, Tammi (Jeffrey) Senical; nieces: Tisha (Greg) Geis and Samantha (Ryan) Lauf. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Rd., Waukegan, IL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Rd., Pleasant Prairie, WI.