Sherrlyn E. Hamsing

1953-2020

Sherrlyn was born on May 6, 1953 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Robert and Martha (Rey) Maddux Sr. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Sherrlyn married Tom Hamsing on April 6, 2002 in Kenosha. She was owner/operator of BS Beer Gardens, and was employed at Snap-on Tools and Jockey throughout the years. Her hobbies included collecting penguins, stain glass art and spending time with friends and family.