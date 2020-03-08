1955-2020

Sheryl Lynn Adkins, 64, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 22, 1955, in Minneapolis, MN; she was the daughter of the late Peter S. and Diane (LaMay) Wiggins, Sr. She was a 1973 graduate of Stevenson High School in Prairie View, IL. She later attended the College of Lake County.

On November 30, 1974, she married Bob Adkins in Lake Minnetonka, MN. They resided in Illinois until they moved to Pleasant Prairie in 1989.

She was employed by Winchester House for 39 years until her retirement in 2016. She worked as a Physical Therapist Assistant, Unit Secretary, Certified Nursing Assistant, and most recently as a Human Resource Coordinator.

Sheryl was a member of the Moose Lodge Ch. 859. She loved cooking, spending time with her family, shopping and organizing events and parties. She loved all animals. Sheryl was a foster mom and a Girl Scout Leader. She was greatly loved by all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

