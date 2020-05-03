1936—2020

Shirley A. DeNio, age 83, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Casa Del Mar. Shirley was born on July 5, 1936 in Kenosha to William and Clara (Schaffer) Blise. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. Shirley married James DeNio on October 8, 1955 at St. Casmir’s Catholic Church. She worked for over 20 years as a waitress at Villa D’ Carlo’s restaurant. Shirley very much enjoyed anything to do with crafting and spent quite a bit of time going to craft shows to sell her pieces. She also enjoyed watching old movies, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids whom she adored.