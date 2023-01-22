1925-2023

KENOSHA—Shirley D. Amore, 97, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Home Inspired Senior Living.

Born in Chicago, IL, on April 21, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Hattie (Lucke) Ernst. She graduated from Stephenson High School in Upper Michigan. Following high school, she moved to Chicago and began working for Bell Telephone and Brach’s Candy.

After settling in the Kenosha area, she was employed as a Director at Kenosha Liquor Company for many years. She was an avid traveler who visited Cuba, Hawaii (twice), California, Florida, Arizona, Canada, and even went on a cruise. She enjoyed playing dominoes and bingo, doing word searches and jigsaw puzzles, and watching the Green Bay Packers. Shirley was also a long-time volunteer at United Hospital Systems, and was a member of the Kenosha Women’s Club and the Kenosha Senior Center.

Survivors include two children: Greg (Sandy) Amore, and Denise Aulozzi; two grandchildren: Michael (Teresa) Aulozzi, and Kristina (Mike) Bauer; and three great-grandchildren: Lily, Anna, and Emma.

Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Ernst.

Per Shirley’s wishes, services were held privately at All Saints Mausoleum.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Shirley’s Online Memorial Book at: